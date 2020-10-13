Prime Day: Save $1,200 On This Luxury Google Pixelbook Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you look around at the deals that are live right now on Amazon, it can truly be mind-blowing. That’s what Prime Day does. It brings some of the most unbelievable deals to life for one day only. Deals that are too good to pass up. Deals like the one on the Google Pixelbook Go.

If you have been looking for a new laptop, then today is your lucky day. Because the Google Pixelbook Go is available for just $200. That doesn’t mean this is a discount laptop. Normally, this thing goes for just under $1,400. You will save 78% on this luxury laptop if you act on it right now.

For laptops, you want something really light. That way it is much easier for you to bring around with you. No need to get something that will sit heavy in your laptop bag. The Google Pixelbook Go is really lightweight. So lightweight that it almost feels like you’re not even carrying anything with you.

That lightweight quality doesn’t mean that the Google Pixelbook Go is lacking in power. Quite the opposite in fact. This is a computer that you can trust to deliver the goods wherever you go. It will move with the speed you need and with the high-quality picture quality you need.

Luckily for you, the battery of the Google Pixelbook Go can handle whatever you throw at it. This battery can last for 12 hours with a full charge. No need to plug in when you’re hitting your stride. Even better is you can charge up for 20 minutes to get 2 hours added to the battery.

Chromebooks are amazing laptops to have in the home. All the security and efficiency you want from a laptop. This is why you need to act now and pick up this Google Pixelbook Go while you can. A discount this deep on a computer this high class doesn’t come around too often.

