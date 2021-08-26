The latest Project Rock collection, a recurring collaboration between Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson, has arrived, and that’s good news for gym-goers everywhere. This new drop, called the “Work Starts Here” collection, features a full lineup of athletic apparel—including a new version of Johnson’s signature training shoe, the PR4—and even some workout-friendly tech gear, too.

Here’s a closer look at what’s in the collection.

1. Project Rock 4 Training Shoes

The latest version of the Project Rock training shoe, the PR4 ($150) has received some key upgrades over the PR3 to make it even more capable in the gym. It now comes with a beefy TPU midfoot strap that’s designed to keep your feet planted in the shoe during aggressive lateral movements, and a tweaked TPU heel counter provides a close grip on your heel for a snug, supportive fit. Like the last version, it rides on a midsole made from Hovr foam (Under Armour’s top-spec cushioning material) for a responsive, peppy feel, and the wide, flat TriBase outsole shape maximizes ground contact for secure grip during lifts.

2. Project Rock Over-Ear Headphones

This drop includes a pair of over-ear headphones ($299), and they’re designed to keep the music flowing during sweaty workout sessions. While some might balk at the over-ear design, these headphones come with grippy ear cushions you can remove and wash (an important feature, since you’ll definitely be sweating on them), and they offer active noise cancelation as well—perfect for tuning out whatever weird playlist they’ve cued up at your local gym.

3. Project Rock Slides

These are the same slides ($65) released earlier this year, but now they’re available in a bright red and black colorway. They’re made with a generous layer of Charged cushioning for a plush feel and an aggressive Michelin WildGripper outsole for excellent traction in all conditions. (Author’s note: I own a pair, and wear them every single day.)

4. Project Rock Men’s Apparel

Lastly, the drop includes a wide range of athletic apparel, including tops (sleeveless, of course), a pair of shorts, and more (prices vary). The shirts are made with graphics that show up when you start to sweat, and all of the pieces are constructed with performance fabrics, including a stretchy woven fabric for freedom of movement and a “textured waffle fabric” designed to keep you warm without feeling heavy.

Check out the full Work Starts Here collection at underarmour.com.

