Protect Yourself from Coronavirus with This Phone Sanitizer

There’s no need to panic, of course. But the coronavirus threat is very real. Keep your hands away from your face; cough and sneeze into your elbow; wash and sanitize your hands often—these are necessary steps we all need to start taking. If we haven’t already. Another step you can take is to pick up this phone sanitizer at Amazon right away.

It’s called PhoneSoap 3. Get this phone sanitizer today, and put your phone on it whenever you can—at your desk, on your nightstand—wherever you charge your phone, the Phonesoap 3 should be your new go-to corona-fighter.

The virus is transmitted by contact; that much is clear by now. And our phones are constantly in our hands. All-day, every day. Our fingers touch it, our palms grip it, our thumbs are all over it. Some of us still even put it to our ear and cheek to make calls. All it takes is one handshake, one elevator ride with a coughing person, or a subway button or handle that’s been touched by someone infected, and now the coronavirus is on you.

Of course, it might not transmit that easily. Let’s hope not! But still—why take the chance? Sanitize your phone with the Phonesoap 3. It’s just $80 at Amazon.

Don’t Take Any Chances—Sanitize your Phone Daily

Phonesoap 3 houses two germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99 percent of all bacteria and germs. Better still, it even charges the phone while it’s cleaning via one USB port and one USB-C port for charging. So it should work for most, if not all, smartphones.

The PhoneSoap 3 phone sanitizer definitely works for most people. It’s got 3,350 ratings on Amazon (at press time), and 76 percent of those are for the full five stars. It nets a 4.5-star rating overall. So you know it’s effective. And now is the ideal time to get it.

Protect Yourself & Your Family With This Phone Sanitizer

PhoneSoap 3 was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 8+ and the Galaxy S10+. The USB and USB-C ports in the back of the unit offer universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway. You might as well sanitize your phone, too.

According to PhoneSoap, the average smartphone is 18x dirtier than a public toilet. Think about it: They go everywhere with us, even to the bathroom. And while we always wash our hands, we never wash our phones. We may wipe it down with a sanitizer towel or wet-nap once in a while, but those can’t clean every crevice.

Our phones pick up germs passed from grocery carts, gas station handles, and public restrooms. Plus, those cozy warm places we stash our phones, like pockets and purses, are the ideal breeding ground for bacteria. That’s why you need a phone sanitizer.

Use It Any Time, Anywhere

PhoneSoap’s powerful UV-C light is totally safe for electronics. It can get to the microorganisms that hide in crevices where even cleansing wipes can’t reach.

And guess what? It’s great for sanitizing anything you can put inside it—which, at nearly 4×7 inches, is quite a lot. Pens, earbuds, and Air Pods, keys, smartwatches, even pacifiers. If it can fit, PhoneSoap3 can sanitize it. And it comes in four sizes. In addition to the Phonesoap 3, there’s a Wireless version for Qi-enabled charging, the battery-powered PhoneSoap Go ($100) phone sanitizer, and a Phonesoap XL for tablets.

If you’re worried about Coronavirus—and yes, you should be—there’s no need to freak out. But there are things you can do today, right now, to stop the virus from spreading. Wash your hands regularly, cover your mouth with your elbow when you sneeze or cough—and sanitize your electronics and other small items with the PhoneSoap 3 phone sanitizer.

Get It: Pick up the PhoneSoap 3 ($80) at Amazon

