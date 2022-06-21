This article was produced in partnership with PUMA GOLF

It’s hard to think of Arnold Palmer as anything but a golf legend and American sports icon, but that kind of status has to be earned. He had to walk the walk and win prodigiously—and he did just that, with both style and grace. Thanks to his charisma and charm, he became the Platonic ideal of a golfer and the face of the game at the dawn of live televised sports.

Part of what made him so incredible to watch was his never-say-die ethos. “I’ve always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me,” Palmer once said. “I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn’t have a chance to win.”

Of course, no one can win every tournament, but even when he lost, he still looked like a champion. Nary a wrinkle in sight or a hair out of place. That’s why the King was and remains golf’s most important paragon of style.

In the often stodgy country club world, his sartorial tone was anything but boring. He wasn’t afraid of color, he understood the importance of fit, and the value of quality materials. Those are the ideals PUMA emphasizes in the new Arnold Palmer Collection.

“When he was playing at his peak, he was on the forefront of golf fashion,” says Chris MacNeil, who serves as Team Head Apparel for PUMA Golf. “He wasn’t afraid to be bold. He pushed the boundaries with style, fit, and color—yet kept it polished and refined.”

The looks he cultivated managed to be both of-the-moment and timeless—a tough rope to walk. “That legacy lives on even now through his style that people still try to emulate,” says MacNeil. “Our PUMA x AP Collection was designed to embody that casual elegance that separated his iconic style from everyone else.”