Pump Up The Volume at Home With This Definitive Technology Sound Bar System

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

TVs today are modern miracles and we don’t even think about it anymore. They’re so big yet so thin, delivering picture quality that puts movie theaters to shame. It’s such a gigantic leap from our youths. But there is one thing that hasn’t improved with these new TVs and that is the audio quality. Which is why you need to have something like the Definitive Technology Studio Sound Bar System in your life.

The Definitive Technology Studio Sound Bar System is going to make that home theater setup in your house so much better because it’ll make the audio quality equal to the picture quality. We can say that from personal experience because we got out hands on one of them. And we have fallen in love with it almost immediately.

Setting up the Definitive Technology Studio Sound Bar System is pretty damn easy. For one, it’s incredibly compact, so you can set it up pretty much anywhere. And to connect it to the TV, you just need to connect it with an HDMI wire. You can also set up the deep bass subwoofer wirelessly to add an extra oomph to the proceedings.

Once you get it hooked up, using it is easy. Just turn it on, tune into the program of choice, and let the audio wash over you. A high def, Dolby Atmos, 3D surround sound audio experience that will make everything you watch so much more immersive. Watching Heat on a 4K disc with the audio blasting during the big shootout was one of the transformative experiences of the year for us.

Having the Definitive Technology Studio Sound Bar System is our house has been a big upgrade. And it can be a big upgrade for you guys too if you pick one up right now. Make sure that the giant 4K TV in your house has the sound it deserves. It’ll make the downtime at night even more relaxing. Trust us, we know from experience.

Get It: Pick up the Definitive Technology Studio Sound Bar System ($788; was $899) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers