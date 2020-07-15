Quarantined People Are Forming Emotional Bonds To This Unlikely Product

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lots of folks out there are spending this pandemic alone. Sticking to their homes and apartments all by their lonesome. It can lead to some interesting side effects. One of which is forming an emotional bond to things like the iRobot Roomba 675.

It makes a certain kind of sense for people to form an emotional bond to the iRobot Roomba 675. Spending so much time alone, people are gonna look for any kind of sign of life. Something that moves and isn’t just laying there. Something helpful and makes your life easier.

Well, the iRobot Roomba 675 moves a bunch. And it is by design made to help make your life so much easier. Even now, with all this time on your hands, you may not have the drive to get up and clean your home. It’s understandable.

With WiFi connectivity and sensors on the machine itself, the iRobot Roomba 675 will move around the house and clean up the floors in a methodical manner. It won’t repeat itself too often or focus on one area. And it can handle a variety of floor types.

To make things even easier on you, the iRobot Roomba 675 charges itself. So the only thing you have to deal with is emptying out the machine so it can keep on cleaning the home. And it will keep on cleaning the home, recharging itself every 90 minutes to keep on with the good fight.

When this little monster is running around your home, you might end up forming a deep emotional bond with it. In this odd time, it wouldn’t the weirdest thing to happen. So pick an iRobot Roomba 675 right now while it’s on sale for this great price.

