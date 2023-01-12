1. Best Overall: Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 Get It

If you want to ignore all the hype (and the rest of this list) and buy one racing shoe that lasts a long time and performs great, then grab the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3. The Endorphin Pro has been a top performing mid- and long-distance shoe for years, and the 3 continues to bolster this reputation.

I’ve been doing my fast workouts in these, and I’m psyched to try them out in a half marathon next month. They feel just like normal, comfortable running shoes, but they have a crazy springy response thanks to an s-curved carbon plate in the midsole. Better yet, at 7.2 ounces, the Endorphin is one of the lightest shoes on this list.

[$225; saucony.com]

