10. Best for Trail Races: The North Face Flight VECTIV Get It

I’ve never run a race in the Flight VECTIV, but I want to. Every time I wear these shoes I feel a little faster, a little more propelled. They have a rocker sole geometry (and you can see this in their shape) that keeps you rolling forward through your stride, so they feel great on flats and downhills. They aren’t as light as road racing shoes, but at about 10 ounces, they’re light enough for the trail while maintaining good rigidity and durability.

[$199; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!