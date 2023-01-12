2. Best for Your First Racing Shoes: Hoka Rocket X Get It

Even as Hoka has branched out, the brand has maintained its reputation for plush, lofty runners that are fully comfort-oriented. The Rocket X is proof that it can do trimmed-down (7.4 ounces), speed-centric racers, too.

This was my first ever pair of “racing shoes,” and it helped make me a believer in the style. While they look (and feel) slightly beefier than other race shoes, they’re so light that I’m sometimes surprised to look down and see I’m still wearing them. At $200, the Rocket X isn’t cheap, but it’s more reasonable than many other competitors.

[$200; hoka.com]

