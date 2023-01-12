3. Best for Ultramarathons: Inov-8 Trailfly Ultra G 300 Max Get It

If you’re one of the intense (and insane) folks who run ultras, then you’ve likely heard of Inov-8 shoes. These shoes are popular among extreme distance runners due to their grippy soles and durable materials like graphene. Inov-8 shoes are a good investment for those who spend miles and miles in one pair of shoes.

The Trailfly Ultra G 300 is purpose-built for protective, responsive running over long distances off the pavement. Featuring Inov-8’s DFB shank and a surprisingly flexible outsole, these shoes are supportive, bouncy, and built to last.

[$195; inov-8.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!