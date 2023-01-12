4. Best for Marathons: On Cloudboom Echo Get It

Have you run a half marathon or two and now you’re ready to step up to 26.2? On has quickly blossomed into one of the leading running brands, and its marathon-oriented offering, the Cloudboom Echo, is here to do the talking.

The Swiss company’s shoes have always stood out due to their unique midsole technology (hollow CloudTec pods), but the carbon Speedboard—essentially an aggressive rocker shaped layer that spans the length of the shoe—is most notable in the Cloudboom Echo. At 7.76 ounces, this shoe is up there with the very lightest and fastest for racing in a marathon.

[$270; on-running.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!