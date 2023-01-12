5. Run Like the Pros: Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 Get It

If you pay any attention to competitive distance running, you know how important the Nike Vaporfly is. Since its introduction, the Vaporfly has become synonymous with elite distance running. The latest version is no exception.

The Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is ultralight (7.4 oz) and has a full-length carbon shank. My favorite part about this shoe: For all its accolades and vaunted reputation, it’s actually more approachable than the casual racer might expect. It lacks some of the features found on Nike’s ultra-premium Alphafly racer, but I find the Vaporfly’s styling is a little more muted, and it’s 25 bucks cheaper.

[$260; nike.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!