6. Racing Shoes You Can Also Train In: Adidas Adizero Boston 11

It isn’t practical for every runner to start the season by buying two (or more) pairs of shoes. If you need to train, or occasionally train, in a shoe that you can also run a race in, check out the Adidas Adizero Boston 11.

This latest iteration has a really responsive (yet well-cushioned) sole. It is geared to be protective and comfortable enough to train for marathons, but it’s still under 10 ounces and has enough energy return for race day itself. If you need a reasonable, do-it-all runner that will still help you perform your best, the Adizero Boston 11 is a great pick.

[$160; adidas.com]

