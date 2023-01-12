7. Best Racing Spikes: Nike ZoomX Dragonfly Get It

Cross-country runners and others targeting shorter competitive races should look no further than the Nike ZoomX Dragonfly. My sister is a college cross-country and distance track runner, and she just made the switch to these notoriously fast field spikes. They stand out in the category for being surprisingly well-cushioned in a segment that is usually light on comfort. At the same time, these shoes maintain an absurdly low weight—4.7 ounces.

[$150; nike.com]

