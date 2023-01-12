8. Best for Mid-Distance Races: New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Pacer Get It

Targeting similar distances to the Dragonfly (think 5Ks to half marathons) but for the competitor who doesn’t need spikes, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Pacer is another strong candidate. Although it has some of the geometry and slimmed-down features of a racing spike, the Pacer won’t feel completely out of place for runners used to more traditional training shoes. Like many racing shoes, it features a full-length carbon fiber plate and a midsole void to save weight. Wearing these for marathon-length events would be hard on the body, but for 5Ks and 10Ks, you will absolutely cruise.

[$150; newbalance.com]

