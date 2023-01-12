9. Cushioned Racer: Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Get It

Brooks stands out for having one of the most comfortable shoes on this list. The Hyperion Elite 3 has two things going for comfort. First is my favorite upper on this racing shoe list. It’s a lightweight woven material that feels snug yet flexible, and it doesn’t rub in any areas. The other benefit is its chunky cushioned sole (although it does mean this shoe is slightly heavier at 8.1 ounces).

The Hyperion Elite 3 possesses slightly more outsole rubber than other lighter shoes (good for grip and durability). With its generous cushioning, it provides a natural transition from training shoe to racing shoe.

[$250; brooksrunning.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!