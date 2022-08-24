Rad Power Bikes is in the Midst of its Biggest Sale Yet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing like hopping on a bike when the weather is nice to get out of the house and work up a sweat. But sometimes when you’re out there, you want to take it a bit easy. Which is why an E-Bike is so great. It helps you move around without having to peddle yourself. Which makes Rad Power Bikes such a great place to shop at.

When you want to go looking for an E-Bike, Rad Power Bikes is the place to be. They got a whole collection of amazing bikes to choose from. And now is the best time to shop for an E-Bike over there. Because right now, there’s a big sale going on until August 29th, 2022 that will take up to $400 off of select bikes.

Now, that’s the kind of deal we can get behind. Especially since it means you can save even more money on an amazing bike like the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike. This is the kind of E-Bike that is more than worth the money it costs to pick one up. Even more so when the price is discounted as heavily as it is.

With this RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike, you can go anywhere. The city, the trails, and anything in between. With those big tires and that strong, durable design means you can go anywhere. And with the 750w motor, you can move around with ease. You can go up to 45 miles with a full charge. That’s a lot of mobility.

There’s a lot to pick up over at Rad Power Bikes right now during this sale. And the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike might be the best pick of the bunch. So head on over to the sale right now, pick up this great bike, and some accessories to make that bike ride of yours even more relaxed and convenient.

Get It: Pick up the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike ($1,599; was $1,999) at Rad Power Bikes

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers