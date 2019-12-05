



Having the right kit when you’re out for a ride is essential, but with indoor cycling workouts really taking off, what do you wear when you climb aboard a stationary bike? Regular gym clothes aren’t cut for a hunched-over riding position, but showing up to a spin class in bib shorts and a jersey might be, well, a little overkill. That’s why we’re excited about Rapha’s new line of training gear, which is designed to keep you cool and comfortable on indoor rides. The Rapha indoor training line goes on sale today for Rapha Cycling Club members, and it’ll be available for everyone else on Dec. 7. The line includes a sleeveless top, shorts, a mesh cycling cap, and a microfiber towel. Here’s the scoop on the new items:

Sleeveless T-Shirt

Grinding out miles indoors is a hot and sweaty affair, but this sleeveless T-shirt will help you stay (relatively) cool. It’s made from a lightweight knit polyester fabric that wicks away moisture, the lack of sleeves keeps your arms from overheating, and the arm holes are cut to feel comfortable in a riding position. It’s also built to fall somewhere in between a tight base layer and a loose T-shirt: Stretchy side panels provide a close fit that doesn’t feel restrictive. And unlike your average workout top, it’s cut shorter in the front and longer in the back, so it provides coverage where you need it and won’t bunch up when you’re in the saddle.

[$50; rapha.cc]

Sweat Cap

You don’t need a helmet for an indoor ride, but you do need something to keep hair and sweat out of your eyes. That’s what this cap is for. Made from a lightweight polyester mesh, it’s designed to vent heat and moisture, and a continuous elastic band around the bottom ensures a comfy fit on your noggin.

[$40; rapha.cc]

Towel

It’s like a good gym towel, but remade for your bike. This soft, highly absorbent 100-percent cotton towel comes with two elastic loops on the corners, so you can hang it from the brake hoods on your handlebars and access it easily while you pedal.

[$15; rapha.cc]

Core Cargo Shorts

Rapha designed these poly-elastane shorts to be comfortable and versatile for daily workouts. With no bib, you won’t have any fabric against your upper body to soak up sweat, and the convenient side pockets store items that you’d normally throw in the pockets of a jersey. Plus, they utilize the same comfy chamois pad found in the company’s Classic line of shorts.

[$130; rapha.cc]

