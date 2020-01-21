Rattle The Windows On Super Bowl Sunday With This Bose Soundbar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the worst-kept secrets about TVs these days is that for as good as the picture quality can be with these 4K monsters, the audio is not great. At best they can be serviceable, but they don’t really impress. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, you are going to want the best A-V presentation as possible. Boost the audio and rattle the windows of your home with this amazing Bose Soundbar on sale at Amazon.

With the Bose Soundbar 700 in your possession, any TV will be pumping out the sound better than ever. And it’s easy to set up. You can go old school and use a wire to connect it to your TV. Or you can make life easier on yourself and connect it to a TV via Bluetooth.

Once that Bose Soundbar is connected, you can enjoy the deep soundscape it is capable of. It’ll be like having a movie theater set up in your home. Or, on Super Bowl Sunday, it will be like being there in person. The sound will be all-enveloping because Bose just knows how to bring high-quality audio to any product.

The Bose Soundbar 700 is easy to use, too. To control the volume or the power you can use the remote that comes with it, the Bose Music app, or Alexa/Google Assistant to vocally command the soundbar to do what you want.

While it may not be the most important aspect, the Bose Soundbar is a pretty sleek-looking product. It will add some classy decor to any room it is placed in and will fit in with pretty much any TV. So much so it will look like it is part of the TV, depending on where you place it. And you can set it up anywhere with the easy to place design.

Why pick up a new 4K TV for all that money and let the audio leave you disappointed? It doesn’t make much sense. Pick up the Bose Soundbar to upgrade the A-V presentation of your TV to make for a truly immersive home viewing experience.

Get It: Pick up the Bose Soundbar 700 ($699; was $799) at Amazon

