Ready for ’20? REI Technical Gear & Apparel Is Ready For You

If you’re an avid reader of Men’s Journal, then surely you’re excited by the prospect of spring. We just sprung the clocks forward, after all. That means the flowers will soon be blooming and the bees buzzing (hopefully!). It means April showers and May flowers, of course. But it also means longer days, sunny skies, and outdoor fun in 2020. If you can’t wait to get Out There, then you need to get your body into some of this amazing REI technical gear and apparel.

Whether you’re a hiker, a biker, a climber, a trail runner, or any other kind of outdoor enthusiast, REI has the technical gear and apparel you need to conquer the great outdoors this year. From climbing pants to biking shorts, rain jackets to base layers, REI is the place to get outfitted for adventure.

And of course, REI has all the top brands and styles to choose from. You can get gear from names such as:

The North Face

Patagonia

Marmot

DU/ER

Smartwool

Kuhl

prAna

Mountain Hardwear

Carhartt

Black Diamond

Columbia

Billabong

Brooks

Helly Hansen

Iron & Resin

La Sportiva

Outdoor Research

SAXX

Stance

…and so many more. Thousands of items, dozens of brand names, and styles and sizes for everyone to enjoy the Great Outdoors in 2020. If your old gear is starting to wear thin, it’s time to re-up with some fresh tech gear and apparel at REI.

Not All Tech Gear Is Created Equal

Athleisure is a massive market these days. It feels like it just came on the scene a few years ago. When it originated, it was such a novel thing: gear and apparel made for the active man and woman. We loved it! Finally someone “got” us, and understood that normal clothes weren’t built to handle the stress of athletic and/or outdoor activity.

Today there seem to be dozens of brands making “technical” gear and apparel designed for working out and staying fit. Each of these companies is trying to out-do the other. The good ones do it by making better, more effective tech and active gear. It’s not cheap, but it is durable and does exactly what it’s supposed to do—and it does it very well.

We’re talking gear that can stretch and be laundered without losing its shape. Pants that let you slide down a hill on your backside without getting rock rash. Shirts that aren’t soaked and heavy with sweat by 10 a.m. (and you just know they’re going to stay that way all day long and be far too smelly to let you hit the bar when the day is done.) We’re talking lightweight running shoes durable enough to carve up a hillside. And we’re talking about jackets that let you move and perform while keeping you warm.

The problem is, there are just as many athleisure brands—more, perhaps?—that try to out-do the other guys by making their technical gear and apparel less expensive. If you’ve ever heard or used the term “you get what you pay for,” then you know it applies in spades to tech gear.

And you also know that “less expensive” is often just another way of saying “cheaper.” And cheaper is decidedly not always a good thing.

Especially when you’re racing down a 6-degree grade with a 30-foot drop on one side and gravel under your feet.

REI Technical Gear: Quality You Can Trust

If you’re looking for the best tech apparel, equipment, and accessories, you’ve gotta check out REI. REI technical gear and apparel is the largest selection you’ll find on the internet. They’ve got something for everyone—and these prices cannot be beaten.

We’ve selected a few of our favorites pieces and brands below. But with nearly 3,000 pieces of technical gear in the Men’s Deals section alone, you should absolutely take the time to poke around. Be sure to use the filters to search for the best gear for your needs, and your favorite brands. you can filter by activity, price, and much more. The REI site is super user-friendly, and there’s a ton of great stuff to check out.

Happy 2020. Get Out There and LIVE.

