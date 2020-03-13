Ready for ’20? REI Technical Gear & Apparel Is Ready For You

Arc’teryx Alpha FL Jacket GET IT!

This is the lightest Gore-Tex Pro jacket Arc’teryx makes for climbers and alpinists. Minimal features maximize breathability and minimize weight. Compressible and packable, it delivers waterproof, breathable protection with gusseted underarms, articulated elbows, and a helmet-compatible hood. It comes in two colors.

Get It: Save 30% on the Arc’teryx Alpha FL Jacket ($297; was $425) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!