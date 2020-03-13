Ready for ’20? REI Technical Gear & Apparel Is Ready For You

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket GET IT!

Stitch-free construction and a touch of stretch mean unrestricted movement, lightweight durability, and supreme comfort. The face, back, and baffles are woven from a single fabric—no stitching here. This significantly reduces down migration, cold spots, and failure points. Five colors in sizes to XXL.

Get It: Save 50% on the Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Jacket ($137; was $275) at REI

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!