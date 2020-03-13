Gear

Ready for ’20? REI Technical Gear & Apparel Is Ready For You

Patagonia Better Sweater

With a sweater-knit outer face and soft fleece lining, the  Better Sweater offers bulk-free comfort and warmth. It’s made from 100 percent recycled polyester fleece, which is dyed with a low-impact process that significantly reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy, and water. A bunch of colors are available but only this red and the camo print are on sale.

Get It: Save 50% on the Patagonia Better Sweater ($49; was $99) at REI

