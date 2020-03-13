Ready for ’20? REI Technical Gear & Apparel Is Ready For You

prAna Stretch Zion Pants GET IT!

Combining comfortable performance with an understated look you can pull off anywhere, these slightly stretchy pants dry fast and resist water, abrasion, and wrinkles. Perfect for long-term camping and trekking, they feature roll-up leg snaps, a cinch belt, and a ventilated inseam gusset. The performance fabric has a durable water repellent finish and UPF 50+ sun protection.

Get It: Save 25% on prAna Zion Pants ($63; was $85) at REI

