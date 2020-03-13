Ready for ’20? REI Technical Gear & Apparel Is Ready For You

Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Shirt GET IT!

Itch-free merino wool wicks moisture, naturally resists odor, and retains warmth in cold weather. The 10-inch front zipper ventilates on demand, and the raised collar keeps your neck warm in the cold. With a UPF 50+ rating, Merino wool provides excellent protection against UV rays.

Get It: Save 30% on the Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Shirt ($80; was $115) at REI

