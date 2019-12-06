



Reebok’s new running shoe is something any environmentally friendly athlete can appreciate: It’s made almost entirely from plants.

The Forever Floatride GROW is the brand’s latest effort to reduce their use of petroleum-based materials in their products, and it’s set to launch in fall 2020.

Following their Cotton + Corn lifestyle collection, this new running shoe is an updated version of their award-winning Forever Floatride Energy, and the brand states that runners are unlikely to notice a difference when it comes to performance.

“We heard loud and clear that the idea of a plant-based running shoe resonates strongly with serious runners,” Vice President of Reebok Future Bill McInnis said in a press release. “But those same runners felt just as emphatically that they would never compromise on performance. The Forever Floatride GROW is the result. Plant-based performance – with no compromise.”

Perhaps the most notable advancement is the midsole, which is built from sustainably grown castor beans. The brand states that it’s highly cushioned and responsive, and it maintains all of the lightweight cushioning and high performance of the original Forever Floatride Energy.

The sockliner is made from BLOOM algae foam, which is harvested from naturally invasive areas and has natural anti-odor properties. The upper is built from biodegradable, sustainably sourced eucalyptus trees, and it upholds breathability as well as durability. Lastly, the natural rubber for the outsole is sustainably sourced from real rubber trees.

“Now, we have taken an award-winning running shoe and reinvented it using natural materials to create what we feel is the most sustainable performance running shoe on the market,” Reebok Brand President Matt O’Toole said in a press release. “Our consumers have told us they want more sustainable products, and the running community has been the most vocal and passionate on this issue. We want to help runners perform at their best, while also feeling good about the products they wear.”

You can sign up on Reebok’s website to stay informed about the Forever Floatride GROW’s release next fall.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!