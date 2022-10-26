Top Tips to Refresh Your Toolbox With Leatherman

This article was produced in partnership with Leatherman

You’re only as good as your tools. That’s true whether you’re a first-time homeowner who’s never turned a screwdriver or a veteran handyman restoring a vintage VW in the garage. So, it’s important to routinely take stock of the gear you have in your tool box to make sure you’re ready for any situation that arises, because a rusted-out wrench is just taking up space and weighing you down. Fortunately, compact multitools from Leatherman pack a powerful punch in a small package, maximizing the efficiency of your kit. Here’s our advice for refreshing a variety of tool boxes, whether you need the basics for your first home or you’re looking to make your junk drawer more useful.

Maximize The Junk Drawer

Rubber bands, orphan screws, take out menus…they all land in your home’s junk drawer, the catch-all space for stray items. But that drawer can also be an epicenter of home improvement and maintenance if you stock it with the right essentials. And that begins with a tool that can handle a variety of jobs.

Leatherman Wave+

The Wave Plus is the best-selling option from Leatherman for a reason; it’s packed with 18 tools that will help you fix anything from your reading glasses (small bit driver) to your kid’s retainer (needle nose pliers). The scissors, bottle opener, and Phillips head will be used almost daily, but don’t overlook the bit driver, which accepts Leatherman’s accessory Bit Kit Set, making it infinitely more useful. The folding design keeps the overall footprint of the tool small, so you have more room in the drawer for more takeout menus, but key features like the knife can be accessed from the outside of the tool while it’s closed for streamlined use.