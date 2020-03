Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket GET IT!

As a jacket in the city or layered under a shell in the backcountry, this fleece cover-up is a cozy sweater-knit staple in any adventurer’s closet. Available in 11 colors and sizes from Small-2XL.

Get It: Pick up the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket ($139) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!