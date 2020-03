REI Co-op Commuter Pack GET IT!

If you’re looking for solid, reliable gear, REI Co-op is the brand for you. This lightweight, no-fuss 25L backpack is perfect for bike commutes, gym runs, or campus treks. Water-repellant and durable, it’s got plenty of organizer pocket, plus a laptop sleeve. In grey or orange.

Get It: Pick up the REI Co-op Commuter Pack ($90) at REI

