REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag GET IT!

Super light, very compressible and insulated with water-resistant, premium 850-fill-power goose down, the REI Co-op men’s Magma 15 sleeping bag delivers our best warmth-to-weight ratio.

Get It: Pick up the REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag (from $379) from REI

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!