First Light Deals: A Few of the Best Deals on Gear From REI’s End of Season Clearance





The season is changing and the brisk weather of fall is upon us. And what better way to get dialed into the new season than with some fresh new outdoor gear for your autumn adventures? Beginning Friday Oct. 11 though Monday Oct. 14, REI is holding their End of Season Clearance for all of you outdoor addicts.

The clearance includes tons of items from men’s and women’s clothing, jackets and footwear, kids’ outerwear, as well as camping and hiking gear. Everyhting will be up for grabs at up to 50% off. Don’t miss this chance to gear up for fall and winter.

Here are a few of the deals that we’re particularly psyched about.

You can always make a great escape from foul weather if you’re wearing the featherweight, water-resistant men’s Patagonia Houdini Snap-T Pullover jacket. The recycled ripstop nylon is light, stuffable and resilient; it blocks wind, withstands abrasion and features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to resist moisture. Lightweight snaps at the center front let you easily vent or cinch up the neck, depending upon conditions, and elastic cuffs seal the wrists when it’s chilly and keep the sleeves right where you want them.

This is the perfect addition to your fall outerwear arsenal.

Pack a sublime, suspended dozing experience for two people into any backcountry destination with the Sea to Summit Double Pro hammock bundle. It offers a hammock and straps in a light, compact package. This soft, 70-denier ripstop nylon hammock is built tough with high-strength, plated-steel buckles and a water-resistant, siliconized Cordura nylon compression stuff sack. Its durable, highly breathable fabric supports up to 400 pounds and wicks moisture away to keep you dry and comfortable.

If you’re looking to get your hammock on this season, the Sea to Summit Double Pro Hammock bundle is the ticket.

Built for the modern traveler, this 36L bag helps keep you organized. Engineered with women-specific shoulder straps, The North Face Stratoliner travel pack has tons pockets and a sleek aesthetic. Burly ripstop nylon fabric and a ballistic-nylon boot make this pack durable enough for any city exploration or weekend getaway. A carbonate coating on both sides of the fabric enhances abrasion resistance, and injection-molded shoulder straps and a padded back panel with a spine channel provide support and ventilation. This pack truly covers all your bases for your fall excursions.

A fresh take on Altra’s original trail shoe, the men’s Altra Lone Peak 4 trail-running shoes feature new uppers, added drainage capacity and improved sole lugs so you can tromp through any terrain. Grippier MaxTrac rubber outsoles with TrailClaw lugs help you stay stable on uneven or wet terrain, and StoneGuard rock plates built into the soles add protection underfoot. If you’re looking to hit the trails this season, these shoes are a no-brainer.

Take your camp lighting up a notch with the waterproof, solar-powered MPOWERD Luci Connect lantern. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and endless customization with the help of the Luci Connect app. The app lets you customize your light, offering two preset moods as well as the ability to create and save up to five of your own. Control brightness, hue and speed of transition between colors, and conveniently check battery life when light is out of reach. The app allows you to manage multiple lights simultaneously, as well as set timers for light(s) to turn on and off at specific times.

Be sure to check out the full End of Season Clearance at REI for so many more screamin’ deals.

When a Camp Mattress Claims It's the Most Comfortable Ever – And It Is

What I Learned After Wearing Patagonia's Nano-Air Pants for 3 Straight Months

Field Tested: Jetboil's Genesis Basecamp System

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!