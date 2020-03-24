Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

REI has always been among the most responsible of outdoor outfitters. The company announced a while ago that all brick-and-mortar stores would be closed until March 27. But to keep the deals flowing, REI is offering free shipping on all products right now! That’s amazing. During the REI Co-op Sale, members can take 20 percent off one full-priced item—and an additional 20 percent off any REI Outlet item.

REI members, use the code MEMPERKS2020 through April 6 to get this fantastic deal. If you’re not an REI member yet, sign up here. You’ll get killer deals throughout the seasons on top-notch outdoor gear and apparel. All you have to do is add a Lifetime Membership to your cart. It only costs $20. And you’ll make that back in savings on this REI Co-op Sale alone.

Further, starting on March 27 members can save a whopping 40 percent on member-exclusive, hand-picked products chosen just for you. The selections are based on your preferences and shopping habits. It’s like having a personal outdoor gear shopper!

Just go with those recommendations—considering the expertise at REI, you’re bound to love them anyway—and you’ll save nearly half off the regular price. Just for being a member of this exclusive club.

Member-exclusive products include great deals on men’s and women’s clothing, camping and hiking gear, running and training equipment and apparel, climbing and trekking gear, and so much more. All from the brands you love and at prices you can’t deny.

Members Score Amazing Deals at the REI Co-op Sale

But you’d better hurry and join REI today. Quantities are limited and these bargains are only available March 27–April 6.

Ready to join this exclusive club of like-minded adventurers? Get over to the REI Co-op Sale today and start shopping. Just remember to add a Lifetime Membership ($20) to your cart before checking out. And don’t forget to include the promo code MEMPERKS2020.

We’ve already picked out some great gear below to get you going. And keep an eye on REI.com. While stores are currently closed through March 27, we’re guessing that the deadline is bound to be extended.

