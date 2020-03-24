Gear

Amazing Savings at the REI Co-op Sale; Member Deals Galore

REI Co-op sale
5
REI 5 / 5

Advanced Elements Island Voyage 2 Tandem Inflatable Kayak

GET IT!

Compact, lightweight, and durable, the Island Voyage 2 is ready for flatwater fun and exploration for 1 or 2. It’s a breeze to transport—even through baggage claim—and set up. It weighs just 32 lbs.

Get It: Members save $80 on the Advanced Elements Island Voyage 2 Inflatable Kayak ($321; was $399) at REI

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear