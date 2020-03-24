Columbia Silver Ridge Lite Long-Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

A lighter take on a trail classic, this hiking shirt is great for travel, too. It features clean, simple lines and an impeccable fit. The fabric is odor-resistant and blocks UVA and UVB rays to UPF 40. Back vents and roll-up sleeve tabs keep you cool all day long. Available in nine cool colors—some of which are already on sale.

Get It: Members save $11 on the Columbia Silver Ridge Lite Shirt ($44; was $55) at REI

