Smartwool Merino Sport 150 T-Shirt GET IT!

Combine the moisture management, temperature regulation, and odor-resistance of Merino with the durability and quick-dry time of polyester. Flatlock seams and offset shoulders minimize chafing, especially while wearing a backpack. Available in four colors and sizes to XXL, it includes UPF 20 protection.

Get It: Members save $10 on the Smartwool Merino Sport 150 T-Shirt ($40; was $50) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!