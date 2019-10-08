REI Outlet Deals—Get Fall Outdoor Gear Up To 50% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love gear. And we love deals. REI Outlet has a ton of fall outdoor gear that’s perfect for climbing, biking, and running. And right now, many of these items are marked down up to 50 percent off.

This is quality performance gear, made by name brands we trust. And REI is one of our favorite outdoor outfitters. REI has thousands of products in its outlet, and they’re all discounted up to 50 percent off. At prices like these, we can’t deny these bargains.

Gear For Every Activity

Whether you’re into running, hiking, climbing, or biking—whatever your favorite outdoor activity, autumn is one of the best times to do it. As the humidity drops and temperatures chill down, outdoor activities take on a whole new luster. The landscape changes along with the atmosphere, giving these activities an entirely new light. You can climb higher, run faster, and go further in the fall. And REI Outlet has the fall outdoor gear to help you get there.

Need hiking pants? REI has got those. Looking for a biking jacket? Those are here, too. Running shoes? Hiking boots? REI has everything you need to extend your outdoor season well into December and beyond. From great deals on top layers to excellent bargains on everything from performance underwear to beanies, REI Outlet is the place to stock up.

Big Names, Big Deals

And we’re talking big brands. BIG, big brands. Names like Marmot, Columbia, Kuhl, The North Face, prAna, Ex Oficio, and Smartwool are on display at REI Outlet. So are other favorites like Helly Hansen, Craghoppers, and PEARL iZUMi. If you’re looking for a specific piece of fall outdoor gear for a specific activity, check out REI Outlet first. Chances are you’ll get it for far less than you’d pay at other stores or websites.

We’ve come up with seven of our favorites pieces of fall outdoor gear on sale at REI Outlet below. But be advised there was a lot of great gear by big brand names we had to pass over. Fact is, a lot of these items are from past seasons. So styles, colors, and sizes are limited. Extremely limited. So if you want something, you’d better hurry.

