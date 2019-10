Mountain Hardwear Superforma Pants GET IT!

These 3-layer waterproof, air-permeable stretch pants supply robust protection for your climbing excursions. The ripstop shell fabric is lightweight and durable. Side zips let you ventilate as needed, nylon cuff guards protect your inner legs from crampon points, and zippered thigh pockets stay accessible even when you’re wearing a harness.

