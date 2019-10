Salomon Sonic Max Road-Running Shoes GET IT!

Featuring the cushioning and confidence to put in the miles, these shoes offer a comfortable and dynamic ride. The axis provides a balanced, effortless forward transition, while the midsole preserves responsiveness and reduces vibration. Molded sockliners provide underfoot cushioning, while antibacterial materials reduce odors.

