Relax a Little When You Travel With This Trova Go Biometric Safe in Tow

When we go on vacation, the aim is to relax. That’s not some hot new take we discovered. But that desire to relax is offset just a little bit by worrying that your valuables might get snatched, and no one wants to deal with that. This is why the Trova Go Discreet Biometric Safe is a pretty smart item to pick up.

The Trova Go Discreet Biometric Safe is a pretty slick little item in our opinion. It’s got the look of a portable hard drive or phone charger. Not the kind of thing that gets the attention of wannabe Danny Oceans. Which makes them very appealing for those looking to keep their stuff safe.

Another thing that makes the Trova Go Discreet Biometric Safe very appealing is that it opens with biometrics. So even if someone nicks it, they will have a much harder time getting through that strong aluminum alloy that this case is made with. A case that has a good deal of space in it.

While this may not be a wall safe or anything, it’s got plenty of space to keep your money and credit cards and phone in place safely. There’s even the ability to organize your stuff with straps and the like. And since you can connect to this case via Bluetooth, you can keep track of it with ease.

Huckberry has another winner on their hands with the Trova Go Discreet Biometric Safe. It’s got the convenience and security you want from something like this. So pick one of these up now so that you relieve a little bit of stress from your mind next time that you travel. It’s well worth it in our minds.

