Removing old wax from your surfboard has never been easier





Waxtrak believes that they have the solution to one of surfing’s oldest problems: removing old wax from your surfboard. Waxtrak is a removable vinyl adhesive sheet that you apply to your clean surfboard deck. Then, you wax your deck normally applying wax directly to the sheet (which has a tread pattern that Waxtrak claims makes for an easier and stickier wax job). When the wax eventually becomes old, dirty and slippery, you simply peel off the sheet, apply a new one and begin again. It’s that simple.

Normally, surfers would have to scrape off the old wax from their boards using a painful wax comb, Mom’s spatula or a credit card (usually after melting the wax in the sun first). It’s messy and time consuming business, with the deck also needing a good clean afterward with some sort of wax remover. Waxtrak just might have consigned those days to the past.

