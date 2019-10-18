Replace That Bulky Wallet With This Compact Card Holder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





People just don’t use paper money much anymore. Credit and tech have just taken over people’s everyday spending habits. And why not? Not having to worry about having cold hard cash on hand makes things a lot easier.

The lack of necessity for paper money doesn’t just mean you don’t have to worry about hitting an ATM all the time, it also means the need for a big wallet has decreased. Why shove a big hunk of leather in your pocket if it isn’t needed?

But you still have to worry about your cards. As usual, Amazon has an item that fills that need at an affordable price. And that is the Vankey Slim Credit Card Holder.

The Vankey Slim Credit Card Holder is really spacious. Despite it’s small and compact frame, it can hold 6 to 8 cards. And not only can it hold those cards, it makes accessing them really easy. With the press of the button at the bottom of the holder, your cards spring out for easy access.

The Vankey Slim Credit Card Holder can also hold some cash too. There’s a money clip strap in there, to hold a little bit of cash. There’s also an ID slot for your driver’s license.

Its compact size isn’t the only good thing about the Vankey Slim Credit Card Holder. This card holder has RFID Protection, so any scammer can’t electronically pickpocket the card info. Which is a big plus if you travel a lot.

As if there was any doubt that this was a big winner for people, it has a current standing of 4.9 out of 5-stars from customers. Those customers have been very pleased with their purchase, saving plenty of space and being able to get to their cards with the click of a button.

The world may have moved past the need for paper money in all transactions, but the need for guys to have a wallet has not dissipated. Pick up the Vankey Slim Credit Card Holder. It’ll make things a lot easier for you.

