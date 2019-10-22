Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Face it: Your dishes are done. Done for, that is. Your plates are dingy, your bowls are all chipped, and your coffee cups are stained from years of use. And those are just the ones that match. Most of them haven’t seen a mate since the Clinton administration. With the holidays fast approaching, is this really the table you want to set when guests come over? Reset your dinner table at Macy’s Home Sale, where you can get 20-60 percent off thousands of items you really, really need.

For example, this Noritake Colorwave Rim 4-piece Dinnerware Set is 50 percent off. Normally priced at $100, right now it’s just $50. But it gets better!

Right now it’s Customer Celebration Days at Macy’s. What does that mean for you? Using the code THANKS you can get an extra 25 percent off select items—including this stunning dinnerware set. With it already marked down to half off its regular price, this set becomes a remarkable $37. That’s 63 percent off!

Set your holiday dinner table with a clean, modern look with edgy appeal. Noritake’s Colorwave Rim 4-piece place setting catches the eye with its boldly contrasted hues. Crafted of durable stoneware, each piece is dishwasher and microwave safe.

Mix & Match

If you don’t like the graphite color scheme above, not to worry. The Noritake Colorwave Rim Collection offers a host of colors to choose from—13 in all. From bright, cheery pastels to moody greys and blues to just plain white, there’s an ideal scheme to accent your decor. You can even mix and match to create a fun look that’s all your own.

Each set includes a dinner plate, a salad plate, a bowl, and a mug. Yes, for a complete set you’d have to buy more than one, but that’s what makes this deal so great. If you’re a bachelor living solo or a couple, there’s no need to store a massive dinnerware collection you’ll rarely use, if ever. Just buy what you need, save a ton of money, and your dishes are done.

If you prefer, Macy’s is offering each of these items a la carte as well. So you can really just buy what you need. A set of new coffee cups? A few new plates? No problem.

So if you’re too embarrassed to host a dinner because your dishes are a mess, head over to Macy’s ASAP and take advantage of the Home Sale. You’ll save 20-60 percent on all sorts of appliances, gadgets, and kitchenwares. And of course “home” means bed and bath as well, so there’s a ton of sheets, blankets, towels, rugs, and comforters on sale, too.

Just remember to enter the code THANKS at checkout, so you can take an extra 25 percent off these already incredible deals.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!