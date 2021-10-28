Rest Easier At Night With This DMI Side Sleeper Pillow

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everybody has their own way of getting to sleep. Nobody sleeps the same way. Some sleep on their backs, some sleep on their stomachs, while plenty of others sleep on their side. And you side sleepers are going to want to pick up the DMI Side Sleeper Pillow for a better night’s rest.

There are all sorts of pillows out there that are so comfortable you’ll get to sleep in no time. But most of them are not made for side sleepers. They just come in the same ole design that all pillows tend to come in. But not the DMI Side Sleeper Pillow. This one is made for us side sleepers.

The design of the DMI Side Sleeper Pillow allows you to slip your head in between the two arms of the pillow, laying on the center of it. And that way you have somewhere to put your arms as you slumber. All night long you will get nothing but the most comfort you’ve had in years.

It doesn’t hurt that the materials used here as pretty damn comfortable to boot. It’s got a polyester and cotton design, letting it stay firm but breathable. Enough support for your head while letting it feel like it’s on a cloud. And it’s durable enough to whip itself back into shape, even after long-term use.

A lot of us side sleepers have made do with the pillows we’ve had to use in our lives. But there’s nothing like the DMI Side Sleeper Pillow. Its ergonomic design is going to make it easier than ever before to get to bed. And that trip to dreamland will be more restful than past trips. At this price, you can’t go wrong.

Get It: Pick up the DMI Side Sleeper Pillow ($30; was $33) at Amazon

