Rest Easier This Fall With The Buffy Hemp Sleep Collection

Soft Hemp Linen Duvet Cover GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bundle up and make sure you stay as warm as possible these coming months with a duvet cover that just won’t quit.

Get It: Pick up the Soft Hemp Linen Duvet Cover ($229) at Buffy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!