The 2021 QuietKat Jeep E-Bike Can (Quite Literally) Go Anywhere

There’s a reason why Jeep is one of most iconic automotive brands when it comes to overlanding. Synonymous with impeccable off-road capability, they’ve been at it since the 1940s. So if you saw an electric mountain bike on the trail that was branded with a Jeep logo, you’d probably expect pretty big things, yes? Let us introduce you to the 2021 QuietKat Jeep E-MTB. We spent a few weeks with one to testify this bike can go anywhere you’re willing to take it.

First off, we’d be selling you short without acknowledging QuietKat’s reputation in the e-bike game. With a full line of capable bikes for every budget, the company boasts some of the finest cycling products we’ve tested. They specialize in getting riders off the grid and into everything from hunting, fishing, camping, and commuting. That’s the brand ethos at its core.

As for the Jeep e-bike, the brand touts it’s the “toughest e-bike on the planet,” and we think that’s an accurate claim. We brought it on several mountain bike trails in Southern California, all over downtown, and even on soft sand at the beach. There wasn’t one bit of terrain that gave this e-bike a hiccup of any sort.

It has a battery range of up to 58 miles, a load capacity of 300 pounds, and it’s powered by an impressive 750W ultra-drive motor—but you can also opt for an unrestricted 1,000W motor upgrade. And where the rubber meets the road, it sits staunchly on Poly 26” x 4.8” Fat-Tires for optimum multi-terrain capability.

You can remove the thumb throttle if you prefer pedal assist only, and you can trust the QK Custom 150mm Inverted Air Fork/RockShox Monarch RL 150mm suspension to get you through the gnarliest terrain. It’s a smooth ride no matter how bumpy the road gets, not to mention the muscle this bike pumps out with 160NM torque.

You can remove the battery for easy charging (or peace of mind while locked up), and add on kits for specific endeavors (e.g. Angler’s Kit, Overland Kit, or Ultimate Hunter Kit). Add-ons include a cargo trailer, cargo coolers, solar charging station, Gator Grip HD rack, and more. Each is specifically tailored for whatever off-the-grid adventure you have in mind. This bike will get you wherever you need to go, even places that four-wheelers can’t.

It’ll handle the toughest of terrain, but also have a place as a casual daily driver for errands around town or even a leisure cruise on the beach at low tide. The applications are limitless. If you’re looking to conquer some serious terrain this summer, this is your rig. Period.

[Starting at $6,299; quietkat.com]

