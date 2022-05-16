2023 Nissan Z Is the Hottest Sports Car of the Year

The nearly new 2023 Nissan Z, as well as Toyota’s just-announced 2023 Toyota Corolla GR, signal a last-gasp of internal combustion sports cars…probably. EV sports cars will come, but just like nearly every EV that’s hit the market recently, they’ll be expensive at first because they’ll demand overcoming a 130-year battle in the automotive space: To create a sports car that’s fun to drive, you have to make it fast. But in the EV world, fast, with decent range, only comes by adding more batteries, and those suckers are porky. That also requires building a beefier suspension, which packs on the pounds, too. To make a lightweight and fast EV you must ignite tens of thousands of dollars in the form of ultra-lightweight materials like carbon fiber.

EV sports cars exist already, sure, but have you priced a Porsche Taycan?

If you don’t want to charge customers $82,700, there’s another approach: Keep using gas, and build by harnessing all your internal combustion know-how, which is exactly the recipe with the new 2023 Nissan Z. They’re using an existing 400hp twin-turbocharged V-6 that has already been proven by sister brand Infiniti, and they’re harnessing suspension and other mechanical tricks honed in-house, with their amazing GT-R.

But don’t think that’s damning in the slightest. On the track, the 2023 Nissan Z is as bracing as a shot of Red Bull. Maybe the fact we tested the car at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has something to do with that analogy, but in hot corners and rocketing straights the Z proved you hardly need to start from scratch to make an astonishingly quick, but also exceedingly well balanced rear-wheel drive sports car. Here are three reasons why we love it.