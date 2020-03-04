Whether early bird or night owl, we’re guessing the lack of natural light won’t keep you from your favorite outdoor activities. Especially with still-short days heading into spring, there’s no better piece of gear to maximize available hours than a high-quality headlamp. Enter BioLite‘s latest illuminator in the space: the Headlamp 200.

Designed with weight reduction foremost, the USB-charged 200 weighs in at only 50 grams. It’s so compact and comfortable we can only agree with the brand’s statement that, “you’ll forget you’re wearing it.”

On a recent camping trip on the California coast, we found the BioLite 200 to be the most inconspicuous headlamp we’ve ever worn—over a beanie hat, you barely know it’s up there. But when it came time to find the restroom or locate more firewood—or rifle through the cooler for another beverage—the simple flip into LO mode gave us all the light we needed. Out on a stargazing hike after dinner, the HIGH mode lit up the whole trail for the group as we navigated our way to a vista.

Utilizing BioLite’s 3D SlimFit technology, this headlamp integrates the electronics right into the fabric band, making for a seamless fit while wasting no space. The 200 features a classic white spotlight, strobes, as well as a red light for sleep-time illumination.

The rechargeable USB battery boasts 40 hours of light on LO mode, and three hours on HIGH, with a maximum output of 200 lumens.

If light and fast is your MO—either while traveling or tackling outdoor pursuits—look no further than the BioLite Headlamp 200. With exceptionally high performance, thoughtfully squeezed into a tiny package, the Headlamp 200 checks every box and will be remembered when it’s time to pack, even if forgotten once worn.

[$44.95; BioLiteEnergy.com]

