When it comes to wireless speakers, there’s really no shortage of worthy contenders these days. With hoards of options touting rugged weatherproofing, compact portability, or unmatched sound quality, it can be challenging to narrow down which speaker is right for you. Ideally, it would have a perfect blend of all three—and we found one that boasts just the thing. Meet the Braven BRV-XXL/2 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker.

It’s the latest offering from the high-end wireless speaker brand, and they seriously knocked it out of the park. The applications of this speaker are limitless; it can go everywhere from the backyard BBQ to the tailgating pep rally to deep into the wilderness for some off-the-grid musical entertainment (and everywhere in between).

Let’s dive into some of the specs: With a 100-foot wireless range from your mobile device, it boasts 360-degree sound. It’s equipped with four full-range HD drivers (pumping out crystal-clear highs), as well as a down-firing subwoofer with low frequency resonators for that rich, low bass. This speaker truly gives you the best of both worlds. (It also has an adjustable equalizer so you can fully customize the highs and lows to your liking.)

It has an IPX5 water-resistant rating—meaning it can handle overly wet environments and can even be sprayed down, if needed, which is very impressive for a device of this caliber. It even comes with a magnetic bottle opener built right into the body.

Its battery is capable of delivering up to 18 hours of playtime, so the music never has to stop while you’re off the grid—and it also has USB charge-out ports with a wonderfully designed phone stand for juicing up all your mobile devices.

Weighing in at about 17 pounds, it’s not exactly lightweight, however, it has an ergonomic handle on the top, as well as a super comfortable shoulder strap to make light work of longer schleps. We carried it a few hundred yards along the beach and even on a .5-mile hike to a campsite with little-to-no complaints. We wouldn’t recommend taking it on extensive hikes, but it can certainly tag along at pull-up campsites, back-in beachfront parking spots, or as the centerpiece to your backyard gathering.

Bonus: It also features a “TEAM MODE,” meaning you can pair the BRV-XXL/2 with up to 100 other wireless devices to produce a truly authentic surround-sound experience wherever you decide to pitch your tent.

[$399.99; Zagg.com]

