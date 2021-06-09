Citizen PCAT, a Sublime Everyday Watch for Effortless Style

This article was produced in partnership with Citizen Watch

A great everyday watch needs to be effortless. A daily ‘beater’ ought to look curated whether you’re wearing a suit and tie or a leather jacket and T-shirt. Enter Citizen’s PCAT, a superlative wristwatch that does everything you need and nothing you don’t.

PCAT is an acronym that stands for “perpetual chronograph atomic timekeeping.” That means this timepiece offers the wearer a perpetual calendar and chronograph functions with time adjusted to the precision of an atomic clock via radio signal. So, if you live within the range of 43 cities around the world where that signal can be received, you theoretically won’t need to reset your watch until the year 2100, a staggering feat of technology.

Style That Elevates the Modern Man’s Timepiece

The style should remain en vogue for an equivalent epoch as well. The two-tone aesthetic is both of the moment and timeless, while the case and lines fluidly straddle both a sporty look and a more formal tone that can be dressed up or down as the situation dictates.

The PCAT’s bracelet is remarkably comfortable and flows easily along the wrist, locking in with a twin trigger clasp to keep the watch secure. At first glance you might miss the subtle ion-plated, polished rose gold tone between the links, but in the right light it can be rather eye-catching.

The 43mm case is a good size for a multi-function chronograph as it’s not so big that it overwhelms the wrist, but the sub-dials are large enough to be easily legible. The elegant finishing on the PCAT features an alternately textured blue and black dial, rose gold stainless steel applied indexes, and brilliantly textured rose gold steel sub-dials. A sword on the tail of the second hand makes a fun visual flourish, while the watch uses two bezels to add extra functionality. The external rose gold steel bezel displays a tachymeter scale for timing events like a lap around a track or pool. The black interior bezel adds an alarm status indicator and a world time complication, which is handy for those of us who frequently hop across time zones or collaborate with others across the continent or world.

Additionally, the PCAT displays 24-hour time, for when you can’t discern day or night, and the watch’s power reserve, which can hold up to a six-month charge thanks to Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology. Powered by any light, the Eco-Drive rechargeable power cell eliminates the need to replace your watch battery, making it maintenance-free, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly. Once fully charged, it’ll continue to work for six months in the dark.

The sapphire crystal guarding the dial is scratch-resistant, so it can take a few knocks. Plus, the PCAT is water-resistant up to 200 meters, which is more than enough for most water sports. It’s a go-anywhere, do-nearly-anything watch.

Impeccably crafted and loaded with functions, Citizen’s PCAT is a versatile daily wearer ready for whatever the world brings.

[$675; citizenwatch.com]

