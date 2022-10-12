Between the first and second world wars, a small, oddly shaped automobile emerged from Germany designed by Ferdinand Porsche. It was dubbed “The People’s Car.” Simple and utilitarian, the Beetle paved the way for Volkswagen’s next model, the Type 2—more commonly known as the Bus—and the two cars spread steadily across the realm offering cheap, simple transportation to the masses. As the automotive industry transitions to electrification today, Volkswagen hopes to keep the old Hippie Bus and Punch Buggy spirit alive with a cute new EV called the ID.Buzz and Volkswagen ID.4, an electric crossover.

Volkswagen’s nifty little battery-powered commuter first introduced in 2020 and undoubtedly intended, at least partially, to atone for the “Dieselgate” emissions-cheating fiasco. Now, the Volkswagen ID.4 receives a series of updates for the 2023 model year specifically targeting American consumers with a range of new colors inside and out, as well as new battery packs offering both more and less range.

VW describes the new ID.4 as “Made in America, for Americans, by Americans” in an effort to call out the old sales enticement of nationalistic pride. Perhaps more importantly, an expanded assembly plant in Chattanooga, TN, should also allow American ID.4 buyers to qualify for federal tax rebates—though the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act still requires clarification from the Treasury Department before this critical detail can be confirmed with certainty.

On the streets of nearby Nashville, Volkswagen recently fielded a fleet of ID.4s in AWD Pro S spec for select media to experience the model year updates. The new AWD Pro S bears a sticker price of $51,295 (before any credits) and a claimed all-electric range of 255 miles from an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack. While that MSRP might seem high, a smaller 62-kWh battery option also joins the lineup for 2023 with a more competitive starting price of $37,495 to go along with a reduced range estimate of 209 miles. Both batteries offer improved 10-80 percent charge times for 2023: 29 minutes for the larger pack and 30 for the new 62-kWh model.